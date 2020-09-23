Man arrested for strangling patient at mental health center

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars on felony charges after someone was found unresponsive Friday in a Springfield mental health center.

A press release from Illinois State Police (ISP) says its Criminal Investigation Division responded to McFarlands Mental Health Center to investigate an incident between two patients. Police say a female patient was found unresponsive at the facility.

Following their investigation, ISP arrested Gary B. Schmitt for aggravated battery as a result of strangulation. The charge is a Class 1 felony.

Schmitt was booked at the Sangamon County Jail.

No further information was available Wednesday. ISP continues their investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020