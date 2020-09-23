Man arrested for strangling patient at mental health center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars on felony charges after someone was found unresponsive Friday in a Springfield mental health center.

A press release from Illinois State Police (ISP) says its Criminal Investigation Division responded to McFarlands Mental Health Center to investigate an incident between two patients. Police say a female patient was found unresponsive at the facility.

Following their investigation, ISP arrested Gary B. Schmitt for aggravated battery as a result of strangulation. The charge is a Class 1 felony.

Schmitt was booked at the Sangamon County Jail.

No further information was available Wednesday. ISP continues their investigation into the incident.