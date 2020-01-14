Man arrested for stabbing woman with baby in her arms

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers say one man was arrested after he stabbed a woman over the weekend.

They say it happened Saturday at a house near West Macon and South College Streets. Police say Terrence Calhoun stabbed a woman twice while she was holding her 1-year-old son. Another child was in the room as well. Neither were hurt in the confrontation.

Police say this happened after the woman and Calhoun had been arguing. A fight ensued and that’s when Calhoun grabbed a knife and stabbed her. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Calhoun ran away from the house, but officers were able to quickly catch him. He was arrested and faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and endangering the life of a child.