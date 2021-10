MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Mattoon Police arrested a man last week for stabbing another man.

24-year-old Nathan Tucker of Mattoon was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Weapon. The charge alleges that Tucker confronted the victim outside the victim’s home, during which Tucker stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Tucker was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center. Bond was set at $75,000.