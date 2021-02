TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is facing several charges after Taylorville Police said he solicited a child through the internet.

Officers said they got a warrant to search a home. Afterwards, they arrested 24-year-old Kyle Brown.

Police stated they were able to take action quickly to save a child after people sent in tips about the crime.

Brown was charged with indecent solicitation and possession of meth.