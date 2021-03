URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Here’s a follow up – Urbana police have arrested a man for puncturing holes on more than 100 cars this week.

36-year -old Dallas Bone was arrested Friday night near the 500 block of South Vine. He was taken to the Champaign County Jail and left in the custody of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.