Man arrested for shots fired

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for shots fired on Wednesday, January 22.

Sylvester Moore, 30, of Rantoul, fired a gun in the 300-block of South Century Boulevard, Rantoul, about 12:40 am.

When officers arrived, they heard another shot being fired. Police say the shots were found to have started from a residence in the 300-block of South Garrard Street.

They searched the home and found three guns; one had been reported as stolen.

Moore is being charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.