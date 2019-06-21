Man arrested for shooting

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police arrested a man for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

They say 21-year old Jorden Young took part in a shooting between two vehicles in May. It happened in the 4700-block of North MLK.

The vehicles involved were a maroon Honda Civic, which has been found, and a light blue or silver Cadillac, which has not been found.

The case is still actively being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)