CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars for threatening a police officer and sexually assaulting a teenager.

Michael Howlett, Jr., of Charleston, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. He was arrested at a hotel in Charleston after a two-month-long investigation.

While he was being booked at the jail, officers found meth. Howlett also threatened the life of a Charleston Police Officer.