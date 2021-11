JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of sexual assault.

Officers say 62-year-old John A. Levins was arrested at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday. Levins was later booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

The Jacksonville Police Department did not release any further information.