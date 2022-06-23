CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police recently arrested a man after they discovered he was selling stolen property property.

Officers said that a burglary took place last week in the 400 block of A Street and the victim discovered their items were being sold online days later. Investigators posed as buyers and confirmed that the seller, Allen Roberts, was in possession of stolen property and facilitating the sale. He was arrested on June 18.

Detectives discovered further evidence that implicated Roberts in several other Charleston burglaries earlier in the year. People lost thousands of dollars worth of property in those burglaries.

Roberts was booked into the Coles County Jail for the offense of Online Sale of Stolen Property. Bond was set at $100,000.