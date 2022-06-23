PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Philo has been arrested after University of Illinois Police detectives said he uploaded 30 illicit videos, many of which depicted child pornography, to Snapchat.

The chain of events that led to this arrest started in April when Snapchat sent a tip to the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that someone had uploaded a pornographic video to the app. Two UIPD detectives are members of that task force and Detective Robert Murphy was assigned to the case.

Detectives learned the account used in this crime is owned by 22-year-old Cecil Kimble. When Police obtained a search warrant for his account, they found 28 files of apparent child pornography. They also found two non-pornographic videos of young women checking out at the register of the Philo convenience store where Kimble works. The latter two videos appear to have been recorded surreptitiously and focused on the women’s buttocks.

Kimble was arrested on Wednesday when University Police served a search warrant of his home. He is being held in the Champaign County Jail.