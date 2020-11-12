Man arrested for not complying with registry requirements

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Police Department said a man was arrested after he failed to comply with his sex offender registry requirements.

In a Facebook post, officers said Danny Hills was arrested Tuesday morning after it was determined he did not tell authorities about a change of address. They also learned he was living in a house that was “within a statutorily restricted zone” that was close to multiple child care centers.

Hills was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and child sex offender residing in a prohibited zone.