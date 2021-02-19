Man arrested for murder of business owner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is facing murder charges for a shooting death in November 2020.

Dangelo Foster, 23, was arrested Friday afternoon. Police said he shot and killed John Betscher on November 14. Betscher was the owner of JB’s, a liquor store on North Calhoun.

In November, police said Betscher was working alone that night when the suspect pulled up to the drive-thru window, and fired several shots. He was hit in the neck, shoulder and back, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Foster will be arraigned Saturday, and is being held on a $1 million bond. Police could not comment on a possible motive.