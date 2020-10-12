Man arrested for murder in connection to missing person investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a 35-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for murder in connection to a missing person investigation.

Officers stated Kenneth J. Acree, of Murrayville, was arrested October 9 for concealment of a homicidal death and first degree murder. They said the charges stem from an investigation into a missing person’s report.

Robert Schofield, who officers said was from the same address as Acree, was reported missing. “A search of the surrounding areas by law enforcement as well as friends and family had previously been conducted.”

There were several agencies involved in this investigation. Those agencies included the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and more.