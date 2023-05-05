DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police released a statement that a man was arrested for first degree murder following a shooting Thursday night.

Authorities said they were dispatched at 11:52 p.m. on May 4 to the 1200 block of Chandler St. for a fight in progress. While officers were responding, dispatch was advised a gunshot was fired during the fight.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they located a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his groin. Officers immediately began rendering first aid until paramedics arrived, officials said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

According to authorities, officers spoke with a witness in the area and a suspect was developed. They identified Brandon A. Buford, 31, as the primary suspect and located him near the scene. Police said they arrested Buford, and that he is being charged with first degree murder at this time.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. People can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.