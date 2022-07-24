DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur early Sunday morning.

Jackie G. Deberry was identified as a suspect by investigating detectives and an arrest warrant was issued. Deberry was eventually located and arrested in the area of West Grand Avenue and North College Street. He is being held in the Macon County Jail.

The murder charge alleges that Deberry was responsible for a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead. Officers said they were dispatched to Decatur Memorial Hospital at 3:14 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had arrived; the victim later died.

Investigating officers and detectives determined the shooting happened in the area of Woodford and Mound Roads. They identified Deberry as a suspect after conducting multiple interviews.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.