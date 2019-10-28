Breaking News
1 dead after car crashes into golf course lake

Man arrested for multiple charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested for Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Aggravated Assault. 

Terrance J. Yarbrough, 28, of Mattoon,was arrested on October 26 at 9:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Dettro Drive. 

The charges allege that while in the 2600 block of Commercial Avenue, and during a domestic disturbance, Yarbrough punched a woman in her head, and then grabbed a pistol and place it to her head, threatening her to not report the incident to police. 

Yarbrough is not allowed to be in possession of firearms since he is a felon.

Police located the firearm said to be used by Yarbrough in the residence where the battery occurred.

Yarbrough was found and arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.