Man arrested for multiple charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested for Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Aggravated Assault.

Terrance J. Yarbrough, 28, of Mattoon,was arrested on October 26 at 9:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Dettro Drive.

The charges allege that while in the 2600 block of Commercial Avenue, and during a domestic disturbance, Yarbrough punched a woman in her head, and then grabbed a pistol and place it to her head, threatening her to not report the incident to police.

Yarbrough is not allowed to be in possession of firearms since he is a felon.

Police located the firearm said to be used by Yarbrough in the residence where the battery occurred.

Yarbrough was found and arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.