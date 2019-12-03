Man arrested for meth possession

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A routine traffic stop landed one man in jail after police found meth on him.

Police pulled 42-year-old Charles Hays over while doing narcotics enforcement. They said Hays a meth distributor throughout Christian County. They also said he has an extensive criminal history in Marion County, and that he intended to sell the meth police found on him.

Besides the drugs, police also found a gun in the car that was reported stolen in New York in the 1970’s.

Hays’ bond is set at $800,000.