Man arrested for meth possession and sales

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was arrested after officers said they found a “large amount” of meth in his backpack.

Officers said 29-year-old Jordan Reiss was one of two people arrested during a business check along Morrissey Drive. They saw the car with Reiss in it parked near several closed businesses. Officers saw one person in the car walk to a nearby gas station. When police went in to check the gas station, they identified that person was wanted on two active McLean County misdemeanor warrants.

After they arrested that person, officers talked with Reiss in the car. They found out he also had an active warrant. Once he was arrested, officers found him in possession of the following:

25 grams of meth

Drug packaging/sales material

Brass knuckles

Reiss was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.