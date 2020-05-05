Man arrested for meth possession

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man.

In a release, police said they conducted a traffic stop on a car at 11th Street and Jackson Avenue on Friday, May 1. The driver, James Conner, sped away from the area. Officers said he was later found at the Douglas Hart Nature Center and arrested.

Police found meth in Conner’s possession. He also had active warrants in Tennessee and Washington. No word on what charges.

Conner was arrested and sent to the Coles County Jail for aggravated fleeing and possession of meth.

