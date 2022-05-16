CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Friday after finding methamphetamine and heroin on his person during a traffic stop.

A Charleston officer pulled over Alexander French, 29, for not having any taillights illuminated and for driving erratically. The officer then discovered that French had a revoked driver’s license and during a search, discovered one gram of meth, half a gram of heroin, a scale and an uncapped syringe.

French was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams (a Class 3 felony) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (a Class 4 felony). He was taken to the Coles County Sheriff’s Department and bond was set at $100,000.