Man arrested for making meth on police chief’s property

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a story you do not hear often, police arrested a man for making meth on property owned by Mattoon’s police chief.

Brian Shadwell is facing charges for manufacturing and property damage.

He actually lives next to property that Chief Jason Taylor owns. So it makes sense that he would be nearby, but what he was doing is a bit more surprising.

“Basically I got a call here at the police station from a person that lives in that area that said, ‘You should go look at what’s going on in your woods, there’s some suspicious activity there,'” said Chief Taylor.

Though Taylor has seen a lot during his years in law enforcement, investigations do not usually lead him to his own property.

“The detectives and I went out to my woods, on a farm I own near Lake Paradise and then went into the woods and found evidence of making meth,” said the chief. But who was doing it? Soon, they had their answer: Brian Shadwell.

Police said Shadwell rode onto Taylor’s property on a lawnmower with a chainsaw in the cart. “He was removed from the lawnmower, placed on the grounds, placed in handcuffs because he was already wanted on some outstanding drug warrants,” said Taylor.

Although they do not usually often happen in Taylor’s backyard, he said these types of arrests are all too common. “It’s been a curse on our city. Not only our city, but cities throughout the Midwest.” Which makes understaffing issues even harder.

“Our department’s currently at levels staffing-wise last seen in the 1970’s. Since that time, the demand for police services and call volume has tripled,” the chief said.

If they do not hire more people now, he is afraid there will be serious consequences. “We’ve got six retirements coming in the next 11 months, and we’ve got a lot of turnover coming, and we need to replace those people. It’s vital to replace those people. If we do not, the public needs to understand that we’re gonna have to pull our school resource officers out of the school. We’re gonna have to pull our drug task force officer out of the drug task force. Now is not the time to make any of those adjustments.”

Shadwell was also cutting down Taylor’s trees to use for firewood. Taylor said he was using the chainsaw that was with him when he was arrested. Police also found out he had another chainsaw, both of them had been stolen.

Chief Taylor mentioned those staffing shortages. He explained they would like to have 42 officers in the department, but they can deal with 38, which they have now. If they go below that–and with retirements, they will–they will have to cut positions like SRO’s.