Man arrested for laundering money following burglary ring investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department says a Decatur man is now behind bars for his involvement in a central Illinois burglary ring.

A press release from BPD says 59-year-old Joseph D. Laramee was arrested at his place of business, 415 N. Main St., Decatur, following an extensive investigation.

Investigators say Laramee is charged with 11 felony counts, including:

Money Laundering, $100,000 to $500,000

Money Laundering, $10,000 to $100,000

Eight counts of unlawful structuring of a Currency Transaction

Fraudulent filing of an Illinois tax return

Detectives say Laramee laundered stolen proceeds from several residential burglaries that took place between April and December 2018 in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign, and Peoria.

The release says 42-year-old Floyd Brown, of Springfield, is the primary burglary suspect and was arrested on March 7, 2019 after killing U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force Officer Jacob Keltner in Rockford.

Police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately available Thursday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Bierbaum at 309-434-2807.