Man arrested for late night shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Monday night that left a 16-year-old girl wounded.

37-year-old Rory D. Nelson of Rantoul was arrested and charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He is being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center.

According to the Rantoul Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Gleason Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. They found the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to her left forearm. Officers learned she had been inside her house at the time and was hit by a bullet fired from outside. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also learned that a passing car was hit by gunfire. Officers and investigators interviewed witnesses who provided detailed information that led them to identify Nelson as one of the people responsible for the shooting.

Officers collected evidence at several locations, including Nelson’s home, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Rantoul Police Department asks that anyone who has additional information to call 217-892-2103. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online or on the P3 Tips app.