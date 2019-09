CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of shooting another man in the stomach in July is now in custody. U.S Marshals and the Champaign County Street Crime Task Force picked up Lavante Neal Wednesday morning.

Police say Neal and another man got into an argument inside a home on North James Street on July 22nd. They say Neal shot the man in the stomach. He is okay.

Neal faces charges of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.