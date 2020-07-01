Man arrested for involvement in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man hurt.

They said 66-year-old Gofart Whitley was involved in the shooting of a 73-year-old man that happened on June 24 on Hickory Street. He was arrested within incident in a house in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Hickory Street around 5:45 p.m. When they got there, they found out the victim had arrived at the hospital with a serious gunshot wound in his abdomen.

During the investigation, officers found out the victim was on the north side of Beardsley Park when the suspect shot him and ran away.

The Champaign Police Department is still looking for information regarding this shooting. If you have any information, call the police department at (217) 351-4545 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.