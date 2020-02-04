Man arrested for illegal marijuana possession after traffic stop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested for illegal possession of marijuana after it was found in an unapproved container.

In a release, University of Illinois Police said 21-year-old Benjamin Bassey III was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of West Gregory Drive in Urbana. He was initially stopped for driving his car on Gregory during the time when unauthorized cars were not allowed.

After Bassey was stopped, officers found cannabis in the car that was not in an approved container. According to a law that went into effect January 1, marijuana must be in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant cannabis container.

Bassey was arrested for driving with a suspended license and illegal possession of marijuana.