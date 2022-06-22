CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police arrested a man on Monday after investigating a report of domestic battery.

Officers were dispatched to 202 North 11st Street and learned from a woman that Robert Jones had entered her home through a window and battered her by holding her down and biting her ear. The victim had visible injuries from the incident.

Jones had left the home by the time officers arrived, but was found a short time later. Based on the investigation and evidence, Jones was arrested for Home Invasion, Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint. He was booked into the Coles County Jail on a $150,000 bond.