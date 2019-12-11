Man arrested for hit and run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities arrested a man they say drove over several people with his car in September.

24-year-old Derek Overton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He’s charged with aggravated battery.

Police said he was in a fight with several people outside of Blackhawk liquor store at the corner of Kenwood and Springfield Avenue on September 24, 2019. Officials say he got into his car, drove into the crowd, ran over several people. Two people were seriously hurt.

Overton is being held on a half a million dollar bond.