Man arrested for gun-related charges; bond set at $1 million

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a Champaign man was arrested Monday in Mahomet.

In a news release, Champaign Police officials stated their department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnnie Holbrook. He was taken into custody near Middleton Drive and South Okaw.

A warrant for Holbrook’s arrest was issued by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office on August 5. The warrant was for armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon. Holbrook’s bond was set at $1 million.