Man arrested for firing gun at home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police say a 25-year-old man is behind bars after shooting a gun at a home Tuesday night.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says officers got a Shotspotter alert around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near East Brown Street and 19th Street.

Officers say a home was hit by gunfire. Detectives say they identified a possible suspect and found his car near South 14th Street and East Spruce Street.

Police say when they got to the scene, they saw the suspect, Trevon Fonza, running towards them while carrying a gun. Officers say they saw the man throw the pistol into the backyard of his home.

SPD says they arrested Fonza without incident and secured his home until they got a search warrant.

After completing the search, police say they had seized a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, over 3 ounces of marijuana, and $534 in cash.

The release says Fonza was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, possession of a gun without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, manufacture, and delivery of cannabis, violation of an order of protection, and endangering the life or health of a child.

He was booked at the Sangamon County Jail.