DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a 40-year-old man was arrested for DUI Friday after he crashed his motorcycle.

Decatur Police stated the crash happened in the 200 block of North Fairview Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday. A truck was stopped waiting for a pedestrian to cross the road. Officers said the motorcyclist clipped the back of the truck.

He was taken to the hospital for head injuries he received in the crash. Officers said they were determined to be non-life threatening.