Man arrested for DUI after deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged with aggravated DUI and other charges after a deadly Monday morning crash.

In a sworn statement, officers said Demetric J. Dixon was driving with five other people in the car around 2:45 a.m. when they got into a crash at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street. They said the car was eastbound on Grand when it ran a red light and was hit by a semi. Four of the passengers were killed.

Officers said Dixon ran from the car and the scene and later went to the hospital to get treatment for injuries he received during the crash. He was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday at the hospital. He was due in court Tuesday.