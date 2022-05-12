CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police arrested a man on Monday after responding to a report of domestic battery.

Officers arrested Juan Pena, 32, after responding to an apartment on Union Street. The victim reported that Pena forced open the apartment’s front door, hitting her with the door in the process, and also physically removed her from a room by picking her up off a bed and carrying her out. Witnesses also reported seeing Pena choking the victim and throwing her to the ground.

During the investigation, officers learned that due to a previous domestic incident, Pena was under bond conditions set by court that prohibited him from being at that apartment without a police escort.

Pena was booked into the Coles County Jail for Domestic Battery and for violating bail conditions. His bond was set at $15,000.