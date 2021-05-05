Man arrested for domestic battery, accused of punching woman

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for punching a woman.

In a news release, Mattoon Police said Jesse Baird was arrested around 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Charleston Avenue. Baird is accused of punching the woman during a domestic dispute while they were walking in the area.

Baird was arrested for domestic battery. He was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.

This arrest comes after Baird was recently found not guilty on aggravated battery charges. Officers said Baird was accused of beating a man he said exposed himself in front of his children.