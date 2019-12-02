Man arrested for criminal damage

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have arrested a man who they say wouldn’t cooperate with them after he threaten to shoot someone.

Police say Ronald Newkirk, 50 of Mattoon, destroyed property near Pine Avenue and South 30th Street on November 29 around 6:24 p.m. While there, Newkirk threatened to shoot a person.

While officers were in the process of trying to arrest Newkirk, he wouldn’t cooperate.

Newkirk was arrested for the offenses of Criminal Damage to Property, Assault, and Obstructing a Police Officer and was taken to the Coles County Jail.