Man arrested for connection to deadly home invasion

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man in connection to a home invasion that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man.

In a release, Commander Josh Webb said a homeowner shot Jordan Valdez-Parrish after he and other suspects forced their way into a house. It happened near Franklin and West Townsend Streets.

Webb said Parrish later died at the hospital.

Officers continued their investigation and they found a man they suspected was involved in the home invasion that lead to the shooting. On Monday, police arrested Reggie D. Haywood and was charged with home invasion, armed robbery and first degree murder. Webb said the murder charge came from Parrish’s death which was a result of actions taken by the suspects while committing a felony that “ultimately lead to Parrish’s death.”

Haywood was arraigned Thursday. His bond was set at $10,000,000.

Police are still investigating this crime. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. You can also call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.