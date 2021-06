MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 37-year-old Mattoon man was arrested last week for possessing child pornography.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst said Ryan Blackwell is accused of recording a girl multiple times last month while she was unclothed. “The recordings were discovered on a cellular phone that was recovered by a family member,” Hurst said.

Blackwell was arrested on June 4 near Prairie Avenue and North 23rd Street. He was taken to the Coles County Safety & Detention Center.