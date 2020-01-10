Man arrested for car theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man in connection to a car theft.

Officers say the theft happened near Lincoln Avenue and 9th Street in Charleston. A family member of the car’s owner saw an unknown man driving the car down the road. When the family member suspected it was stolen, they started following it while calling police.

The driver of stolen car, Michael Thoele, was confronted by the family member as he pulled into the drive-thru of a tobacco store. During the confrontation, police say Thoele climbed through the car’s passenger side and ran away. While getting out of the car, Thoele drove the car into another nearby vehicle.

Officers were able to find Thoele and arrest him. He is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.