Man arrested for bribing juror

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested for trying to bribe a juror.

Police say throughout late April and early June, 41-year-old Joshua Foss tried to bribe a juror on his DUI case. Foss was found guilty.

Officers say his arrest is part of a continuing investigation into Christopher Whitley’s DUI trial. He was convicted of drinking and driving over the summer. It was later overturned because a juror came forward and said the opinion they gave was swayed.

The State’s Attorney’s Office suspected it was a lie and asked police to interview the jury. Police found some of them had been bribed, but only one accepted.

