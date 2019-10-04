Man arrested for beating up child

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22 year old man was arrested after a child was beat up by several people.

Police say it happened in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue.

Investigators identified Tony Erwin as one of the suspects.

He was arrested and they say confessed to his involvement while alleging that the child shot at his van with a BB gun.

Erwin was placed in the Coles County jail for concealing/aiding a fugitive.

No other suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information about this crime call police at 217-348-5221.