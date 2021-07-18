Man arrested for battery at McDonald’s

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Jacksonville say they arrested a city man early Saturday morning for hitting someone at a fast-food restaurant.

A press release from Jacksonville Police says officers were called out to a reported disturbance around 4:20 a.m. Saturday at McDonald’s, 520 W. Morton Ave..

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim in the parking lot. Police say the victim appeared to be unconscious. Paramedics then took them to the hospital.

Investigators say they determined three people had battered the victim and then fled in a white Dodge before police got there.

The suspect who had been driving the car was identified by police as 28-year-old Jorian B. Clemons, of Jacksonville. The release says Clemons was arrested not long after the beating and charged with two counts of aggravated battery. The suspect was booked at the Morgan County Jail.

Police continue to search for the other two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Jacksonville Police at 2170479-4630.