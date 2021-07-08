Man arrested for attempted murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is in police custody on an attempted murder charge.

The Champaign Police Department announced in a press release that 29-year-old Xavier Gary was arrested Thursday. Prosecutors say he was wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Investigators say Gary shot an 18-year-old boy before 3 a.m. on Friday near Francis Drive and Prospect Avenue.

The teenager is expected to survive. Police say he was shot several times in his left leg.

Gary’s bond was set at $1 million. He is being held at the Champaign County jail. Officers add they seized two guns when they arrested him.

The release says that Gary was also arrested for failing to appear for a felony possession/use of a firearm case on June 22.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the shooting. CPD asks anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 (TIPS), going online at 373tips.com; or downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.