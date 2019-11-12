Man arrested for arson

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested for arson after an apartment building caught fire on Monday.

In a press release, Effingham police officers say the fire happened at a building on South 4th Street around 2:45. It was put out by 7 p.m. The Effingham Fire Department was assisted by departments from Teutopolis and Shumway while Altamont and Montrose fire helped with the city’s fire calls.

Joseph Wrischnik was arrested Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. He was booked into the Effingham County Jail on one count of arson. He is expected in court Wednesday to set bond.