Man arrested for arson

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for arson after a building was set on fire last Thursday.

Officers said Joseph Derixson was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the crime. He is accused of going into a building near South 14th Street and Essex Avenue and setting it on fire, causing damage to the building.

Police said Derixson was released from IDOC in January 2019 for an arson conviction in Coles County and is currently on parole. He was taken to the Coles County Jail for this recent crime.