Man arrested for armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after police say he stole money from a hotel.

Police were dispatched to a hotel on IAA Drive late Tuesday night for an armed robbery. They say a man entered the hotel with a gun and demanded money from an employee. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt and officers couldn’t find him when they got there.

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of Rainbow Avenue for a disorderly conduct call. During that investigation, officers found Jarrod E. Williams, holding a pistol.

Williams resisted when officers tried to arrest him and he ended up being tased. An officer hurt his hand during the confrontation.

He was taken into custody for armed robbery and resisting/obstructing an officer with officer injury.