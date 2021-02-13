Man arrested for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after an Urbana man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly shooting an ex-girlfriend.

Officials say the 28-year old woman was shot once in her leg around 6:20 am. The injury was not considered life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital.

Lamont Jackson, 47, was arrested near the 1900 block of Southwood Drive, which is where the shooting happened.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Jackson and the victim got into a fight that resulted in her being shot.

He is being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center on a number of charges including home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated domestic battery.

Champaign Police ask anyone who has additional information to please contact 217-351-4545.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.