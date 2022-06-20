CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Police arrested a man last week after he allegedly hit and threatened a paramedic.

Officers responded to Fire Station 2 on June 15 to investigate a report of aggravated battery. A paramedic said that, during the course of his duties, a man threatened harmed against him and hit him in the arm. Based on their investigation, Charleston Police arrested James A. Riordan.

Riordan was booked into the Coles County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery and Threatening a Public Official. Bond was later set at $7500.