Man arrested for aggravated battery to a child after 5-month-old treated for broken bone

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a child after a 5-month-old was taken to the hospital for a broken bone.

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said the child was getting treatment for a broken bone in the shoulder area and an x-ray showed previous injuries. Officers responded to the hospital to investigate for possible child abuse.

After talking with the baby’s mother and DCFS, Daniel S. Dailey was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery to a child. He is currently being held at the Christian County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

