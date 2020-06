CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man faces charges of aggravated battery. 33-year old Travis Howlett was arrested about 10 am, Friday, in the 500-block of 505 North Division.

Officials were told Howlett battered a man using metal tubing from a bike. A scuffle ensued when the victim tried to take the metal from Howlett.

Both men sustained minor injuries, but the victim was hit in the head multiple times. Howlett was taken into custody.